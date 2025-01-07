"Third Republic"
Because of Kickl’s FPÖ: ÖVP veteran threatens to resign
Former EU Commissioner Franz Fischler (ÖVP) has come down hard on his party. He criticized the new rapprochement with the FPÖ. Fischler will decide whether he will leave the People's Party as announced if Herbert Kickl becomes Chancellor once the negotiations have been concluded.
Fischler had already announced in May 2023 that he would resign from the party in the event of a blue-Turkish government under Chancellor Herbert Kickl. This would then no longer be his party. Fischler explained on Tuesday on Ö1's Morgenjournal whether he would actually do this after the coalition negotiations had been concluded.
I do not rule out the possibility that at some point we will read in the history books that the beginning of the year 2025 was the beginning of the Third Republic in Austria.
Der frühere EU-Kommissar Franz Fischler (ÖVP)
"Huge damage has been done"
"A huge amount of damage was done by those involved", the Tyrolean also commented in an interview with Der Standard on the fact that negotiations for both a three-party coalition (ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS) and a coalition between the Turquoise and Red parties failed last weekend and that the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl had now been given the task of forming a government.
After all: "Two parties that used to be pro-government have come together with the aim of ensuring that there is no Kickl government. Many citizens will be disappointed and turn their backs on politics, and in all likelihood will no longer vote."
"Democratizing situation"
The result, according to Fischler: "We have ended up in a very democratizing situation." In addition, events are being observed from abroad - to the detriment of Austria's prestige, according to the former minister. He does "not rule out the possibility that at some point we will read in the history books that the beginning of 2025 was the beginning of the Third Republic in Austria. It could begin with blue and turquoise".
Fischler expects the ÖVP to make every effort not to cross too many red lines in the negotiations with the FPÖ. "Some will possibly be crossed. "The ÖVP can only reduce the extent of the damage, but basically the damage has been done."
Fischler was Austria's EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development and later Fisheries until 2004. Prior to this, the 78-year-old spent five years as Minister of Agriculture for the People's Party. He was President of the European Forum Alpbach until 2020. Fischler is now an interested political observer.
