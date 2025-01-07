Major music prize
Bands from Upper Austria “ripe” for Amadeus
The Amadeus Austrian Music Awards will be presented for the 25th time this year. The nominations in a total of 14 categories have now been announced. Although the Viennese musician Bibiza leads the field with four chances of winning, the number of nominations for musicians from Upper Austria is also enormous.
At the top of the field of nominees is the Viennese musician Bibiza, who already won two Amadeus trophies last year. Now, in addition to the album prize, he is also hoping to win for best live act, best sound and in the pop/rock category.
Christina Stürmer at the top again
In the album category, Bibiza is competing with the combo Aut of Orda ("Das Empörium schlägt zurück"), the perennial favorites Wanda ("Ende nie"), Nockis ("Gefühlsecht") and Amadeus record holder Christina Stürmer ("MTV Unplugged in Wien"). Stürmer comes from Altenberg near Linz.
Folkshilfe show their muscles
The Song of the Year was once again won by Granada ("Feiawerk"), Ness ("Immer da"), Folkshilfe feat. Paul Pizzera ("Owa vom Gas"), Rian ("Verwandtschaftstreffen") and Pizzera & Jaus ("Zirkusprinz"). The Upper Austrian pop trio Folkshilfe is also nominated in the Songwriter of the Year category, here with "Ohne Di".
Best sound from Upper Austria
Also from Upper Austria is Sophie Lindinger, known as Leyya with Marco Kleebauer as a duo. They are nominated in the "Best Sound" category with "Half Asleep". Die Seer, some of whom have Upper Austrian roots, are nominated in "Schlager and Live Acts". As is well known, the popular band is breaking up. During their farewell tour at the beginning of December, they wowed audiences at the Brucknerhaus in Linz, which we reported on.
Side view: RAF Camora, who comes from Switzerland, has a chance of winning in the hip hop genre. He is this year's headliner at Lido Sounds in Linz.
The winners will be announced in March
A total of 47 artists and bands were nominated this year, competing in six general categories and seven genre categories.
The final winner will be decided by the fans, who are invited to vote online, as well as a jury evaluation and the sales figures. Voting is open until January 16.
The prizes will be awarded on March 7 in Vienna's Marx Halle, ORF 1 will broadcast the show from 9.30 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
