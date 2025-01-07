Vorteilswelt
"Übersteiger" column

The Salzburger Stier is and remains a cult event!

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 13:00

The indoor classic broke all records again in 2025. Organizer Leopoldskron-Moos was delighted with a packed hall and one or two familiar faces in the stands. "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag takes stock of the cult tournament in his column "Übersteiger".

The 42nd edition of the Salzburger Stier is over and has found a worthy champion in UFC Siezenheim. The club from the Salzburg league impressed less with elegance, but all the more with fighting spirit and the absolute will to win.

However, not only the Siezenheim team, but also the organizers - Leopoldskron-Moos - were delighted. The indoor classic broke all records again this year, attracting more than 7,000 people to the Alpenstraße sports hall over the past five days. It's quite simple: the Salzburger Stier is and remains a cult event!

I am extremely happy with this year's edition. And the fact that we were sold out on the final day despite the Four Hills Tournament jumping event in Bischofshofen and Salzburg's test match against Bayern Munich shows just how important the Stier is

„Mr. Stier“ Thomas Selner 

The arena was completely full on all tournament days and there were always well-known names among the numerous fans. Bayern Munich sports director Christoph Freund, Salzburg's one-time goalie Alexander Schlager and BW Linz players Simon Seidl and Thomas Goiginger, for example, did not want to miss out on the magic.

"Mr. Stier" Thomas Selner drew a completely satisfactory balance at the end: "I am extremely happy with this year's edition. And the fact that we were sold out on the final day despite the Four Hills Tournament jumping event in Bischofshofen and Salzburg's test match against Bayern Munich shows how important the Stier is." The traditional event will enter its 43rd round in 2026!

Philip Kirchtag
