Said yes to Holland

Zendaya was “completely surprised” by the proposal

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 08:18

Gen Z marriage proposals are often planned in advance between the partners in order to put themselves in the best possible visual light. But not so with Tom Holland and Zendaya. According to an insider in the "New York Post", the "Spider-Man" actor took his girlfriend completely by surprise with the "Will you be my wife" proposal

0 Kommentare

"The subject of marriage has come up before over the years. But Zendaya had no idea that Tom was planning a proposal!" the insider revealed.

Zendaya's father asked for permission
Holland (28) is said to have only let two people in on his proposal plan beforehand - Zendaya's parents Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer. According to the insider, they have had a very good and close relationship with their son-in-law from the very beginning: "That's why Tom first asked Zendaya's father and then her mother for their daughter's hand in marriage in the traditional way."

A five-carat diamond ring sparkles on Zendaya's left ring finger. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)
A five-carat diamond ring sparkles on Zendaya's left ring finger.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)

Their response was "enthusiastic excitement", "as was Tom's parents' reaction to the wedding news".

No wedding date yet
Mother Claire and Zendaya's older half-sisters Katianna, Annabella and Kaylee are said to be eager to plan the wedding with the 'Dune' beauty, 28. However, there is said to be no date for the ceremony yet: "It's far too early to start planning. They're all still celebrating the great news!"

The actress dropped the engagement bombshell at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. (Bild: picturedesk.com/AMY SUSSMAN / AFP Getty)
The actress dropped the engagement bombshell at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AMY SUSSMAN / AFP Getty)

As the two actors hold their privacy sacred, they had not made the news of their engagement public. But then Zendaya indirectly let the cat out of the bag when she appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet with a five-carat diamond ring on her engagement finger.

According to "Page Six", it is said to be a creation by jewelry designer Jessica McCormack and worth an estimated 150,000 dollars.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
