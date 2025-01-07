Zendaya was “completely surprised” by the proposal

Zendaya's father asked for permission

Holland (28) is said to have only let two people in on his proposal plan beforehand - Zendaya's parents Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer. According to the insider, they have had a very good and close relationship with their son-in-law from the very beginning: "That's why Tom first asked Zendaya's father and then her mother for their daughter's hand in marriage in the traditional way."