Apple gives Ireland a budget surplus

Overall, corporate tax revenue in 2024 rose by 63.9% year-on-year to 39.1 billion euros. The majority of this revenue in Ireland comes from US companies. They have increased almost sevenfold over the past decade, regardless of the Apple decision. This has given the island the healthiest public finances in Europe. As a result, the government was able to increase total spending last year by nine billion euros - 9.5 percent - compared to the previous year.