Jakob Pöltl loses with Toronto against Milwaukee

With Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Pöltl, the Raptors had their preferred starting line-up available for the first time this season. However, they fell behind early on due to a 17:0 run by the visitors and were always trailing after that. The Bucks "scored much better from outside, pulled away and we couldn't get back into the game," analyzed the home NBA pioneer. "We have to improve defensively and generally find our rhythm together."