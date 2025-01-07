NBA
Jakob Pöltl loses with Toronto against Milwaukee
The Toronto Raptors suffered another defeat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday (local time). The Canadians lost their home game against the Milwaukee Bucks 104:128. Jakob Pöltl from Vienna finished with twelve points, seven rebounds and one assist, steal and block each. He was on the floor for 31:24 minutes.
With Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Pöltl, the Raptors had their preferred starting line-up available for the first time this season. However, they fell behind early on due to a 17:0 run by the visitors and were always trailing after that. The Bucks "scored much better from outside, pulled away and we couldn't get back into the game," analyzed the home NBA pioneer. "We have to improve defensively and generally find our rhythm together."
Three away games await Toronto
Damian Lillard scored 25 points for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double with eleven points, twelve rebounds and 13 assists. The star duo of the NBA Cup winners from Wisconsin did not have to return to the court in the final quarter. RJ Barrett was the Canadians' best scorer with 25 points. Three away games await Toronto from Wednesday to Saturday at the New York Knicks, the current NBA leaders Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons.
The upcoming opponent suffered its third defeat in a row on Monday with a 94:103 loss against the Orlando Magic. Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson scored 24 points each for the franchise from Manhattan. In Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 108-106 win over the LA Clippers with 37 points, 28 of them after the break. The visitors still led 53:36 at half-time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
