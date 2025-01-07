Klagenfurt’s new player “had an offer from Barcelona”

Father has shares in several clubs

The US-American Juncaj, who until recently played for NS Mura in Slovenia's 1st division, terminated his contract there and has now arrived on a free transfer. The good thing: financially, the deal is no risk at all for Violett. Especially as his father George, an international entrepreneur, is said to be working with Austrias main company SEH. Before that, he had bought shares in NS Mura, ND Gorica (both Slo) and HNK Rijeka (Kro), is the owner of Michigan Stars (USA) - and once claimed in a press conference: "As a child, Steven was one of the first Americans to receive an offer from Barcelona."