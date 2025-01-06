"Nobody wants you"
Stocker and Kickl’s relationship in quotes
The relationship between the new ÖVP leader Christian Stocker and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has not always been characterized by mutual respect. The "Krone" has an overview of their past quotes.
"Anyone who votes for Kickl is voting for five years of high-risk with radical ideas," warned the then ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker during the election campaign. The FPÖ under Kickl threatened to turn the country into an illiberal democracy along the lines of Hungary. In general, the blue party was "obviously being influenced by foreign countries" in its politics. Stocker was referring primarily to Russia.
On election night, he continued to speak of not wanting to work with Herbert Kickl. In parliament, Stocker was clear: "Mr. Kickl, nobody in this House wants you. Nobody in this republic needs you either." After the negotiations broke down, however, the ÖVP politician made a more conciliatory statement. "If we are invited to these talks (government negotiations with the FPÖ, editor's note), then we will accept this invitation."
Kickl: "Hypocritically restrictive course"
Kickl again primarily made negative comments about the ÖVP party. "Objectivity and independence in the ORF have the same value as honesty and credibility in the ÖVP - none at all," he said, for example. By "middle-of-the-road politics", the People's Party means "chaos, decline and failure".
It was delivering PR shows and was "miles away from normality" at federal level, as it had propagated "extremist content for minorities" with the Greens. He cited the migration policy as an example of hypocrisy. Illegal immigrants were constantly being allowed into the country.
Deliberations on Tuesday
The FPÖ will discuss the roadmap for possible coalition talks on Tuesday evening. A public statement by Kickl is also planned. The FPÖ had actually already set the course for negotiations shortly after the election and a team had already been finalized. However, neither the ÖVP nor the SPÖ showed any interest in more in-depth talks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
