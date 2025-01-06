Stocker and Kickl’s relationship in quotes

On election night, he continued to speak of not wanting to work with Herbert Kickl. In parliament, Stocker was clear: "Mr. Kickl, nobody in this House wants you. Nobody in this republic needs you either." After the negotiations broke down, however, the ÖVP politician made a more conciliatory statement. "If we are invited to these talks (government negotiations with the FPÖ, editor's note), then we will accept this invitation."