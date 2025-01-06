Vorteilswelt
Recognize your own abilities at an early stage

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 13:34

In 2025, the state of Vorarlberg will continue to support the "Talent Check" project run by the State Education Directorate and BIFO. The initiative, which supports young people in their transition to working life, has proven its worth.

0 Kommentare

Compulsory schooling is just around the corner - and yet you don't really know where your future journey will take you. Many young people have to deal with this problem. To make the "agony of choice" a little easier for them, the so-called "Talent Check" was launched in the fall of 2011. The aim of the project is to ensure that young people who have completed their compulsory schooling have sufficient professional, social and personal skills, are aware of their talents and interests and are therefore able to choose their future educational path. "The talent check is an important building block for the targeted promotion of our young people and is therefore also important for the future development of Vorarlberg as a business location," emphasizes Marco Tittler (ÖVP), State Councillor for Economic Affairs. "It is very important to us that young people are well equipped not only professionally, but also socially and personally after compulsory schooling," adds Barbara Schöbi-Fink (ÖVP), State Councillor for Education.

4850 young people have had a check-up
The offer has been well received: In the current school year alone, 4850 young people at a total of 79 schools are using the tool. The Talent Check comprises various test procedures to assess skills based on the so-called "eight European key competencies". The advice is supplemented by assessment interviews and target agreements that set individual learning priorities. A workbook summarizes the results and serves as valuable support for job applications. The young people also receive educational and career advice. As the Talent Check has established itself so well, it will also be funded by the state this year with around 816,000 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

