Recognize your own abilities at an early stage

Compulsory schooling is just around the corner - and yet you don't really know where your future journey will take you. Many young people have to deal with this problem. To make the "agony of choice" a little easier for them, the so-called "Talent Check" was launched in the fall of 2011. The aim of the project is to ensure that young people who have completed their compulsory schooling have sufficient professional, social and personal skills, are aware of their talents and interests and are therefore able to choose their future educational path. "The talent check is an important building block for the targeted promotion of our young people and is therefore also important for the future development of Vorarlberg as a business location," emphasizes Marco Tittler (ÖVP), State Councillor for Economic Affairs. "It is very important to us that young people are well equipped not only professionally, but also socially and personally after compulsory schooling," adds Barbara Schöbi-Fink (ÖVP), State Councillor for Education.