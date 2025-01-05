KAC extends winning streak, VSV loses after 4:0

Villach allowed Ljubljana to close the gap within minutes

Nikita Scherbak (11., 22.) and Chase Pearson (19., 30.) scored for VSV to give them a 4:0 lead after 30 minutes. The Russian Scherbak added two assists and Pearson one. But the team from Ljubljana countered. Five minutes (33rd to 38th) were enough for the visitors to catch up again. Robert Sabolic finally scored 25 seconds before the end of regulation time to make it 4:4. Nick Bonino scored the decisive goal in the penalty decision.