ICE Hockey League
KAC extends winning streak, VSV loses after 4:0
The KAC remain hot on the heels of the leading duo Fehervar and Bolzano in the ICE Hockey League thanks to win number eight in a row. Austria's ice hockey record champions won 3-0 at bottom team Innsbruck on Sunday.
The Black Wings suffered a setback in the race for a place in the top six with a 1:2 loss at Fehervar; the Linzers remain seventh behind the Salzburgers, who are without a game.
Fourth-placed VSV lost 4:5 on penalties against Olimpija Ljubljana after leading 4:0. The fifth-placed Graz99ers beat the Vienna Capitals 3-0 to stay on course for direct qualification for the quarter-finals. The Pioneers Vorarlberg beat Asiago 5:2 at home, while Bolzano defeated Pustertal 4:1 in the South Tyrolean derby.
The Innsbruck "Sharks" were the only team that the KAC had yet to beat this season. This statistic is now history. After a goalless first period, Raphael Herburger (33) put Klagenfurt ahead on the powerplay. Mathias From (49) put the game out of reach, Jan Mursak (57) removed the last doubts. Florian Vorauer in the KAC goal recorded a shut-out.
Villach allowed Ljubljana to close the gap within minutes
Nikita Scherbak (11., 22.) and Chase Pearson (19., 30.) scored for VSV to give them a 4:0 lead after 30 minutes. The Russian Scherbak added two assists and Pearson one. But the team from Ljubljana countered. Five minutes (33rd to 38th) were enough for the visitors to catch up again. Robert Sabolic finally scored 25 seconds before the end of regulation time to make it 4:4. Nick Bonino scored the decisive goal in the penalty decision.
The Black Wings were trailing after eight minutes in Szekesfehervar, the Hungarian hosts added minutes later in the overtime game. In the final period, the Upper Austrians once again threw everything forward, but more than the tying goal by Brian Lebler (46./PP), his 19th goal of the season, was no longer possible.
Graz punished Vienna's mistakes
Graz punished a carelessness by Zane Franklin in Vienna in the person of Casey Bailey (18th). The Capitals then tried in vain to equalize in front of more than 6,300 spectators. Again, a bad move by the Viennese in their own third caused Graz to celebrate, Nico Brunner (53) did not miss the chance. Michael Schiechl made everything clear in the empty net.
Two days after their success in Bolzano, the Pioneers also put in a strong performance against Asiago. The team from Feldkirch were 3:0 ahead by the 29th minute and did not let this lead slip away. David Keefer stood out with two goals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.