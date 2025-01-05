Indoor classic
Two final sensations at the Salzburger Stier
On Sunday, the intermediate rounds of the Salzburger Stier took place in the Sporthalle Alpenstraße. Most of the favorites qualified for the final on Monday. However, two outsiders are also still in the running for the final on Epiphany Day.
On Sunday, the organizers of the Salzburger Stier were also pleased to have a full hall and the numerous spectators were not disappointed. The intermediate rounds A and B took place in the morning. In the former, Bürmoos and goalie O'Connor were the measure of all things, picking up ten points from four games, including an 8:2 victory over defending champions Golling. The team from Tennengau finished the group in last place with no points. St. Johann and - very surprisingly - Croatia Salzburg were also promoted along with Bürmoos. The club from the last division left Golling and SAK behind.
In the final as player and coach
There was also a sensation in Group B. Lamprechtshausen, led by Strasshofer, who played in goal, were delighted to reach the final. Last year's third-placed team Henndorf advanced first, while Hallwang finished equal second. And this is where it gets curious: Hallwang coach Borozni was promoted as a player with Croatia Salzburg. The two teams will meet in the group final.
Group C promised a lot of excitement in the run-up to the tournament. With four wins, Hallein suddenly became the number one title contender. However, Seekirchen surprisingly stumbled somewhat. The team from Flachgau, who were seen as the hottest ticket before the tournament, "only" finished in third place (behind Hallein and Puch), but are still in the mix on Monday. Anif and Eugendorf had nothing to play for in the group.
Grünau dominant
In the last group, the favorites won the race. Grünau, led by top scorer Nika, celebrated four victories and reached the final together with Siezenheim and Straßwalchen.
The final day starts on Monday at 10 am. In addition to the men, the women and juniors will also be in action. There will also be a legends match. The entire tournament will be streamed live on fan.at.
Salzburger Stier: Men's final groups: A: Bürmoos, Puch, Straßwalchen; B: Henndorf, Seekirchen, St. Johann; C: Grünau, Hallwang, Croatia Salzburg; D: Hallein, Siezenheim, Lamprechtshausen. - Ladies, semi-finals: SG Tennengau - Eugendorf, Bergheim - Leogang. - Juniors, semi-final: Grödig - Seekirchen, Eugendorf - SAK.
