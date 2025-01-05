Two final sensations at the Salzburger Stier

On Sunday, the organizers of the Salzburger Stier were also pleased to have a full hall and the numerous spectators were not disappointed. The intermediate rounds A and B took place in the morning. In the former, Bürmoos and goalie O'Connor were the measure of all things, picking up ten points from four games, including an 8:2 victory over defending champions Golling. The team from Tennengau finished the group in last place with no points. St. Johann and - very surprisingly - Croatia Salzburg were also promoted along with Bürmoos. The club from the last division left Golling and SAK behind.