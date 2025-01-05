Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Indoor classic

Two final sensations at the Salzburger Stier

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 20:14

On Sunday, the intermediate rounds of the Salzburger Stier took place in the Sporthalle Alpenstraße. Most of the favorites qualified for the final on Monday. However, two outsiders are also still in the running for the final on Epiphany Day.

0 Kommentare

On Sunday, the organizers of the Salzburger Stier were also pleased to have a full hall and the numerous spectators were not disappointed. The intermediate rounds A and B took place in the morning. In the former, Bürmoos and goalie O'Connor were the measure of all things, picking up ten points from four games, including an 8:2 victory over defending champions Golling. The team from Tennengau finished the group in last place with no points. St. Johann and - very surprisingly - Croatia Salzburg were also promoted along with Bürmoos. The club from the last division left Golling and SAK behind. 

Aliu (left) and Anif failed, Bürmoos (Schubeck) impressed. (Bild: Andreas Tröster)
Aliu (left) and Anif failed, Bürmoos (Schubeck) impressed.
(Bild: Andreas Tröster)

In the final as player and coach
There was also a sensation in Group B. Lamprechtshausen, led by Strasshofer, who played in goal, were delighted to reach the final. Last year's third-placed team Henndorf advanced first, while Hallwang finished equal second. And this is where it gets curious: Hallwang coach Borozni was promoted as a player with Croatia Salzburg. The two teams will meet in the group final. 

Henndorf (Naranbat on the right) progressed, Eugendorf (Költringer) was eliminated. (Bild: Andreas Tröster)
Henndorf (Naranbat on the right) progressed, Eugendorf (Költringer) was eliminated.
(Bild: Andreas Tröster)

Group C promised a lot of excitement in the run-up to the tournament. With four wins, Hallein suddenly became the number one title contender. However, Seekirchen surprisingly stumbled somewhat. The team from Flachgau, who were seen as the hottest ticket before the tournament, "only" finished in third place (behind Hallein and Puch), but are still in the mix on Monday. Anif and Eugendorf had nothing to play for in the group. 

Grünau dominant
In the last group, the favorites won the race. Grünau, led by top scorer Nika, celebrated four victories and reached the final together with Siezenheim and Straßwalchen. 

The final day starts on Monday at 10 am. In addition to the men, the women and juniors will also be in action. There will also be a legends match. The entire tournament will be streamed live on fan.at

Salzburger Stier: Men's final groups: A: Bürmoos, Puch, Straßwalchen; B: Henndorf, Seekirchen, St. Johann; C: Grünau, Hallwang, Croatia Salzburg; D: Hallein, Siezenheim, Lamprechtshausen. - Ladies, semi-finals: SG Tennengau - Eugendorf, Bergheim - Leogang. - Juniors, semi-final: Grödig - Seekirchen, Eugendorf - SAK. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf