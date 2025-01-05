"Krone" commentary
Only one has not lost
Austria is on the brink of a national crisis - and this on the first weekend of the new year, on days that are usually unexcited, simply leisurely for most Austrians.
When the Epiphany holiday directly follows Sunday, as it did this weekend, the editorial offices also switch to a low flame - usually.
But then, on Friday, events suddenly start to come thick and fast. NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger tramples on the turquoise-red-pink coalition agreement before it has even been pasted together. The negotiating partners ÖVP and SPÖ are torn from their sweet dreams. It had just been leaked that the three-party coalition could be in place right after Epiphany
No foundation for Kurz
Instead, Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler are now standing there like poodles - and cannot find a common path to an already highly fragile turquoise-red bridge.
On Saturday evening, what had never lived is officially broken and Nehammer announces that he is giving up. The "Krone" headlines: "Nehammer is leaving, is Kurz coming now?" A survey conducted by the IFDD Institute on behalf of the "Krone" aroused the greatest interest: we asked whether the ÖVP should go into possible new elections with Sebastian Kurz as its lead candidate. 71 percent answered no, and even 50 percent of ÖVP voters do not want Kurz back at the head of their party: no foundation for a glorious return.
The results of the survey are causing great uncertainty for both Kurz supporters and Kurz sceptics in the People's Party. The rejection of the once radiant turquoise superstar comes in the evening.
Many have lost
On Sunday, the ÖVP grandees ponder together for hours, one candidate name after the other comes up. Christian Stocker is chosen. A robust politician who is not easily rattled. The designated ÖVP leader is the designated Vice-Chancellor in a blue-turquoise, rather blue-black government. If Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen appoints Herbert Kickl to form a government 100 days after his election victory. If Kickl then becomes a partner of the ÖVP. But that, it is clear, would be cheap.
Of course, it could have been much cheaper for everyone: If the President had - as usual - appointed the winner of the election straight away, the new government could already be working on solving the mountains of problems in our country.
Kickl on the threshold of the goal
But many have lost. Only one did not: the very man whose victory was to be prevented at all costs and by all means: Herbert Kickl has been standing on the threshold of the finish line since Saturday.
And the "Krone" editorial team not only reported continuously throughout Sunday (as we also do on public holidays), but because no printed newspaper is published on public holidays, they also produced a 30-page extra edition in ePaper form. Take a look at it!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
