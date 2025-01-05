Only one has not lost

On Saturday evening, what had never lived is officially broken and Nehammer announces that he is giving up. The "Krone" headlines: "Nehammer is leaving, is Kurz coming now?" A survey conducted by the IFDD Institute on behalf of the "Krone" aroused the greatest interest: we asked whether the ÖVP should go into possible new elections with Sebastian Kurz as its lead candidate. 71 percent answered no, and even 50 percent of ÖVP voters do not want Kurz back at the head of their party: no foundation for a glorious return.