Babler on FPÖ/ÖVP:
“Now comes politics for the privileged few”
On Monday, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl will visit Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in the Hofburg. A blue-black coalition thus seems increasingly likely. The events in this republic are coming thick and fast, said SPÖ leader Andreas Babler in a statement on Sunday afternoon, in which he warned against a Chancellor Kickl.
No democratic state could be established with the FPÖ leader; he was a danger to Austria's development. Babler criticized that the ÖVP had also repeatedly affirmed this. His party had put the interests of the state before party tactics in the negotiations in order to spare the country a Chancellor Kickl. NEOS and ÖVP, on the other hand, had prioritized party tactics.
"Still suffering the effects today"
According to Babler, an ÖVP-FPÖ coalition would bring a program of cuts. Savings would be made in areas such as pensions, the public sector and the healthcare system. The population is still suffering from the effects of the last turquoise-blue government today. As an example, the party leader cited a hollowed-out healthcare system - good care is a human right.
A policy for the privileged few is looming - for Pierers, Benkos and Co. There will be gifts worth billions for exactly the same clientele, and they will not have to make a contribution.
Senses support
When asked, Babler admitted that he was not satisfied with his own party's result in the National Council elections in September 2024. However, his candidacy was a sign that a new beginning is possible in Austria. He feels support from all parts of the party, which is now the most stable force for the country. He could not change what the ÖVP had caused.
In fact, many people have probably had the impression of an inner-party rift in recent months. For example, there was a duel for the party chairmanship with Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil. Time and again, colleagues also directly criticized their chairman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.