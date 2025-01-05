Constantly injured
Off to his home country! Fernando has found a new club
The Fernando chapter is over for FC Red Bull Salzburg! The Mozartstädter and the 25-year-old Brazilian have agreed to end their collaboration. The striker, who was constantly struggling with injuries, is returning to his home country. However, he will remain with the Brause Group.
Adeus, Fernando!
The Brazilian striker is leaving Salzburg with immediate effect. However, the injury-prone 25-year-old will remain loyal to the Red Bull universe and sign for RB Bragantino in his home country.
Fernando came to Salzburg in spring 2022, shortly after the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine began. He was officially a Bulls player from the summer of 2022 and delighted the fans in his first few weeks.
Fernando: Spectacular, but far too injury-prone
With his speed, he tore gaps in the opposition's defense and thrilled the crowds. After just a few weeks, the attacker was ruled out for a long time due to injury.
Although he fought his way back several times, his own body kept playing tricks on him. In two and a half years at the Salzach, he only played in 27 matches. However, his record in these is worth seeing: Fernando contributed twelve goals and eight assists.
Schröder had hinted at a move for the striker
Salzburg managing director Rouven Schröder had already hinted in December that the club and player could part ways. This step has now been put into practice.
Contrary to reports to the contrary, according to "Krone" information, an official transfer fee of around two million euros is to be paid. In addition, the two Red Bull-subsidized clubs have agreed a sell-on fee in the event that the highly talented striker gets back on track and can be sold on at a profit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
