Truppe “I’ve missed that the last few weeks”

The Austrians struggled once again on the icy piste in Slovenia. The only ray of hope: Kathi Truppe. The 28-year-old was still in the top ten after the first run, 1.04 seconds behind the leader Wendy Holdener. "The gap is okay. The run was also acceptable. It pushed me back a bit from time to time. The first gates in particular are very icy," said Truppe.