"Has conquered Europe"
Trump received Meloni at his Mar-a-Lago residence
US President-elect Donald Trump has received Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Several journalists reported on the meeting on Platform X. "She's really taken Europe by storm," Trump said of Meloni, according to a reporter from the Wall Street Journal.
A journalist from CBS published a photo showing Meloni and Trump as well as Marco Rubio, who is set to become US Secretary of State. According to the information, Trump and Meloni had dinner together. Afterwards, Trump took the head of government with him to watch a documentary about how conservatives have become victims of the justice system. Trump sees himself as unjustly persecuted by the justice system.
Good relations with the Trump camp
The leader of the right-wing party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) is considered to be the European head of government who has the best relations with the Trump camp. Meloni also maintains a friendly relationship with US billionaire Elon Musk, who advises the Republican and is currently often seen at his side. Initially, there was nothing to suggest that Musk was present at the meeting with Meloni.
The Republican Trump will move back into the White House on January 20. The outgoing incumbent Joe Biden is expected to visit Rome next week. On the agenda are meetings with Pope Francis and also with Meloni. She has led a coalition of three right-wing parties in Rome for two years. Until the turn of the year, she also chaired the Group of Seven (G7) major democratic industrialized nations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.