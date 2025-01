Chess king Carlsen marries his queen of hearts

Carlsen has just won his eighth title at the World Blitz Chess Championship - at his proposal, he shared the title with Jan Nepomniashchi from Russia. However, the Norwegian now shares a table, bed and a happy life with his Ella Victoria, whom he married on Saturday in the Holmenkollen Chapel in Oslo in a black suit and bow tie, with the bride, who is eight years his junior, wearing a tight-fitting white dress with long sleeves