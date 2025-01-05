Childish Greens and the FPÖ as ghost drivers

You know the story about the traffic report that a wrong-way driver is coming towards you? A driver hearing this on the radio shouts indignantly: "What do you mean one? All of them!" He is not prepared to question his own driving behavior. For years, the FPÖ has been insulting everyone and everything that is not up to scratch. If - unlike with Mario Kunasek or Manfred Haimbuchner in Styria or Upper Austria - nobody wants to form a coalition with Herbert Kickl, the blue federal party leader will have to ask himself at some point whether he is not doing something wrong himself.