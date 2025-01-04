How the NEOS have developed since 2013

Failures in Carinthia and Salzburg

While the results in the regional elections in Upper Austria, Tyrol and Lower Austria in 2021, 2022 and 2023 only ever produced a small gain, the party failed to reach the five-percent hurdle required to enter parliament in the regional elections in Carinthia. Things got even worse in the following Salzburg election in April 2023, when the Pinks were kicked out of the state government and parliament with a loss of 3.07 percentage points.