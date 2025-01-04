Funeral services for former US President Carter begin

The former US President died three months after his 100th birthday on December 29 at his home in Plains surrounded by his family. Carter was US President from 1977 to 1981. During his time in office, he campaigned for the Camp David Accords, for example, which paved the way for the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. After his presidency, the Democrat campaigned for years through his foundation and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.