Six-day farewell
Funeral services for former US President Carter begin
The six-day funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter began in the USA on Saturday. They began with a funeral procession to his parents' peanut farm before the coffin with his body is laid out in Atlanta for a few days.
On Tuesday, January 7, the body will then be in the US Capitol in Washington, followed two days later by the state funeral ceremony in the National Cathedral.
The former US President died three months after his 100th birthday on December 29 at his home in Plains surrounded by his family. Carter was US President from 1977 to 1981. During his time in office, he campaigned for the Camp David Accords, for example, which paved the way for the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. After his presidency, the Democrat campaigned for years through his foundation and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
Trump questions the flag of mourning
US President-elect Donald Trump has questioned the flag of mourning for Carter, which will also be flown on the day of his inauguration. "Nobody wants to see it, and no American can be happy about it. Let's wait and see how it plays out," the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Incumbent Joe Biden had ordered the American flag to fly at half-mast at the White House and other government buildings - for 30 days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
