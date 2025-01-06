259 million euros
Railroad company invests heavily in Salzburg
In addition to major investments, the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) are also desperately looking for new staff - 300 positions are open in Salzburg. By 2029, 1000 new employees will be hired.
Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) is investing around 77 million euros more than last year in Salzburg this year - a total of 259 million euros. A large part of this is being swallowed up by the two largest projects: On the one hand, the major renovation of the Tauern Tunnel will run until July, and on the other, construction of the railroad company's first pumped storage power plant in Pinzgau will continue.
In addition to the large construction sites, there will also be many smaller ones this year: For example, all railroad stations in the Gastein Valley will be modernized, as will the stop in Gries im Pinzgau. There will also be work on the lines themselves throughout the year. Exciting: investments are not only being made in train services. The employee apartments in the city of Salzburg will be renovated over the next two years. New apartments are also to be built to meet the needs of shift workers.
Speaking of workers: in 2025, the railroad company is looking for 218 new employees in Salzburg alone. Including seasonal drivers and apprentices, there will be around 300. In times of the difficult economic situation in the domestic industry, it could become easier for the rail company to find these workers. ÖBB is considered crisis-proof. Since 2020, 1000 new positions have already been filled. This figure is set to rise by another 1000 by 2029. They are looking in all areas.
Interesting fact: ÖBB is trying to make jobs with the rail company attractive by holding events directly at the companies in question. "We have received more than 2000 applications in this way so far," explains ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä. Many of these applicants are now working for the company throughout Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.