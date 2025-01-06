Railroad company invests heavily in Salzburg

In addition to the large construction sites, there will also be many smaller ones this year: For example, all railroad stations in the Gastein Valley will be modernized, as will the stop in Gries im Pinzgau. There will also be work on the lines themselves throughout the year. Exciting: investments are not only being made in train services. The employee apartments in the city of Salzburg will be renovated over the next two years. New apartments are also to be built to meet the needs of shift workers.