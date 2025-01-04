Luge
Egle/Kipp race to third win of the season in Sigulda
Selina Egle and Lara Kipp continue to dominate the women's doubles luge event. On Saturday, the pair raced to their third victory in the fourth race of the season at the World Cup in Sigulda, triumphing ahead of the US duo Chevonne Forgan/Sophia Kirkby (+0.116 sec.) and the Latvian local favorites Marta Robezniece/Kitija Bogdanova (+0.411).
The pair are also 40 points ahead of Forgan/Kirkby in the overall standings with 350 points.
In the men's event, Yannick Müller/Armin Frauscher finished third, 0.292 seconds behind the German winners Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt. Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl (+0.442) and Gatt/Ricardo Schöpf (+0.885) rounded off a strong ÖRV result with fourth and sixth place.
Schulte overall leader, pitch-black day for Madeleine Egle
Lisa Schulte secured the third red-white-red podium finish of the day in the women's single-seater. The world champion finished 0.065 seconds behind Latvian winner Elina Bota in third place and made it onto the podium for the fourth time in the fourth race of the season. In the overall standings, the Tyrolean displaced Julia Taubitz from Germany, who had only finished ninth on Saturday, by one point into second place.
Madeleine Egle, on the other hand, had a pitch-black day. The winner of the two most recent races in Innsbruck and Oberhof was more than three seconds off the lead in the first run and finished 29th and last in the final race. In the overall standings, she slipped back to third place behind Schulte.
On Sunday in Sigulda, the men will first be challenged in the single-seater, and the fourth World Cup event of the season will be rounded off with a team relay competition.
