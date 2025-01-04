Egle/Kipp race to third win of the season in Sigulda

Schulte overall leader, pitch-black day for Madeleine Egle

Lisa Schulte secured the third red-white-red podium finish of the day in the women's single-seater. The world champion finished 0.065 seconds behind Latvian winner Elina Bota in third place and made it onto the podium for the fourth time in the fourth race of the season. In the overall standings, the Tyrolean displaced Julia Taubitz from Germany, who had only finished ninth on Saturday, by one point into second place.