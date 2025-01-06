Local supplier in need: “The flood has broken us”

Customers devastated, nothing left from aid payments

The farm store, meat processing rooms and wine tavern are devastated, the equipment is broken and the investment loans are gnawing away at their wallets and nerves. In addition, around 50,000 euros in turnover from Christmas sales have been lost. "Many customers are standing outside the door with tears in their eyes. We would like to reopen, but we don't know where to start. Our strength is running out," says boss Sabine.