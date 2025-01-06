Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" readers help

Local supplier in need: “The flood has broken us”

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 06:00

For 30 years, the Pfiel family supplied an entire community in Lower Austria with regional delicacies, but last year's flood destroyed everything. Without help from donors, the final end is imminent!

0 Kommentare

A gray-brown, raging torrent rolled through the entire Tullnerfeld (Lower Austria) during the devastating rainfall in mid-September 2024. Remediation work is still ongoing and some of those affected can no longer return to their homes. While some spent the holidays with relatives, others are now finally faced with the shambles of their existence.

Streams overflowed their banks and the business was flooded
In Judenau, for example, the Great and Little Tulln and the sewer merged into a raging torrent during the flood and flooded numerous properties. The hardest hit was probably the last small local supplier in the village. For 30 years, the farm store of the Pfiel farming family was the first port of call for chopped snacks, Sunday roasts and delicatessen platters for Christmas, New Year's Eve and other holidays.

Since the floods, however, all wheels have come to a standstill: "The floods have taken almost everything from us. The local authority is pulling out all the stops to get us back on our feet, but the damage is in the hundreds of thousands of euros," explains senior boss Erich Pfiel during the "Krone" site inspection.

Sandbags were used to fight the flood last September. Incidentally, the Pfiel family provided the land for the long-planned flood protection, but it was never built. (Bild: Imre Antal)
Sandbags were used to fight the flood last September. Incidentally, the Pfiel family provided the land for the long-planned flood protection, but it was never built.
(Bild: Imre Antal)
Still life of destruction: all the equipment for the necessary meat processing has been destroyed, damage: 350,000 euros. (Bild: Imre Antal)
Still life of destruction: all the equipment for the necessary meat processing has been destroyed, damage: 350,000 euros.
(Bild: Imre Antal)
The farm store was busy every day. Now customers and local suppliers in Judenau are weeping bitter tears. Help is urgently needed, every euro counts. (Bild: Imre Antal)
The farm store was busy every day. Now customers and local suppliers in Judenau are weeping bitter tears. Help is urgently needed, every euro counts.
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Customers devastated, nothing left from aid payments
The farm store, meat processing rooms and wine tavern are devastated, the equipment is broken and the investment loans are gnawing away at their wallets and nerves. In addition, around 50,000 euros in turnover from Christmas sales have been lost. "Many customers are standing outside the door with tears in their eyes. We would like to reopen, but we don't know where to start. Our strength is running out," says boss Sabine.

After a few necessary repairs, there was de facto nothing left of the aid payments from the state. The long wait for the hardship fund leads to sleepless nights. There is actually only hope on paper.

The "Krone" will provide financial support to the hard-hit family as part of the "Krone readers help" flood relief campaign. If you would also like to help, please donate to: "Krone readers help Lower Austria", IBAN AT07 5300 0034 5592 4447 under the reference "Pfiel family".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Porträt von Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf