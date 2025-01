Unterberg Schutzhaus has new motivated tenants

Philip and Sophie have already gained experience in various catering jobs. Philip is particularly enthusiastic about the old wood-fired oven in the kitchen. "This is still real cooking," he says, delighted to be able to spoil his guests with traditional recipes such as beef roulade or apple crumble cake. "I learned to cook from my grandpa. At the age of five, I was already standing in the kitchen with him and experimenting with peas," says Philip. The hut can be reached on foot or by lift in winter. It can also be booked for parties or overnight stays. D. Seebacher