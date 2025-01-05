Questions for candidates:
What does the perfect Linzer Landstraße look like?
Ten questions to seven candidates: On January 12, two women and five men will be standing for election to take the helm at city hall in the provincial capital of Linz. In this series, the "Krone" asks what needs to change in Linz. All candidates were given a maximum length as a guideline for their answer. Today's topic: the Landstraße.
These days, the election campaign for the office of Linz's city leader is entering its finale. What do the candidates want for the city, what ideas do you have?
"Krone": The Landstraße in the city center is something like the lifeline of the provincial capital. How do you imagine the perfect high street?
SPÖ candidate Dietmar Prammer: "I see a perfect Landstraße as having a good mix of businesses with plenty of places where people feel comfortable and enjoy spending time."
ÖVP candidate Martin Hajart: "The ideal would be a perfect mix of a living and an economic area. However, this requires a major effort, such as increasing the attractiveness for families."
Green candidate Eva Schobesberger: "Full of life. The IT:U at Post City is a real boost. New trees provide shade and, together with benches, create a high quality of life. People feel comfortable."
FPÖ candidate Michael Raml: "The people of Linz should be proud of the Landstraße again! The perfect Landstraße is safe, family-friendly, lively and affordable - for customers and also for business people."
NEOS candidate Georg Redlhammer: "A street and stores that can be experienced without barriers. A mix of stores and restaurants, benches and oases of peace."
KPÖ candidate Gerline Grünn: "As a multifunctional space that has something to offer for everyone. A mix of diverse stores, restaurants, squares without consumer pressure, seating with shade and car-free."
Linz+ candidate Lorenz Potocnik: "Clean, lively, eventful - if I have my way, the Landstraße should become a real attraction and destination again. The city must become active here instead of passively watching."
