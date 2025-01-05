Basketball Cup Finals
Off to the basketball players! You are there with the crown
The Basketball Cup Final Four weekend celebrates its comeback on January 18 and 19. The first major highlight of the season for national basketball players will take place at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz. The best teams in the men's and women's super leagues as well as the wheelchair basketball finals are on the agenda. With the "Krone" you can win tickets for this spectacular event.
The Raiffeisen Sportpark will become Austria's basketball stronghold on January 18/19. Excitement, action and emotion are guaranteed when the best teams in the men's, women's and wheelchair basketball superleagues battle it out for the first national title.
Tickets for the event in the sports park, which can hold a total of 3,000 spectators, are selling well - but with the "Krone", which presents the ball sport highlight in January, you have the chance to win tickets for the fast-paced spectacle under the baskets. We are giving away a total of 60 tickets for the Basketball Cup Finals in Graz from January 5, 2025. The competition runs until January 9, 2025, so don't miss out!
Play along and win
The "Krone" is giving away a total of 60 tickets for the Basketball Cup Final Four (5x5) at Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz, each worth 49 euros. All readers can take part from now until January 9, 2025 at 11.59 pm.
We also have good news for subscribers to the "Steirer-Letter"! All participating subscribers and those who still subscribe by the closing date on December 9 will have double the chance of winning! Further information can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
