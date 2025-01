Cross-country skiing: Vermeulen still fourth in the Tour de Ski!

Astrid Öyre Slind remains the overall leader

Jessie Diggins, the winner of the Toblach sprint, got stuck in the quarter-finals. As a result, the American did not make up any time on Therese Johaug, who also advanced to the first knockout round as the favorite for overall victory. Her Norwegian compatriot Astrid Öyre Slind remains in the lead with an eight-second advantage. Klaebo is now the clear Tour favorite among the men.