The decline of Italy’s car industry continues

Maserati plant produced 79 percent less

Stellantis is by far the most important car manufacturer in Italy and operates five plants there, where vehicles of the Fiat, Maserati, Alfa Romeo and Lancia brands, among others, roll off the production line. According to the trade unions, the main plant in Mirafiori in Turin, where production fell by 70 percent, performed particularly badly last year. Only the Maserati plant in Modena recorded an even greater slump, with a drop of 79 percent. "We are very worried about Maserati," said Uliano. "We expect a clear and detailed project for Maserati quickly."