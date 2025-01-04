No money: 20 million railroad station still not finished

Cables are sticking out or down in many places, the toilet facilities have not been completed and the bakery is still unable to move into the planned premises. The waiting area looks archaic, the bare interior walls are smudged - anything but inviting. This is the current state of affairs at the "mobility hub", the completely renovated Telfs-Pfaffenhofen station, which has been highly praised by ÖBB and the state of Tyrol.