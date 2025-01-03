Vorteilswelt
Shared future

Pitt: His girlfriend urged him to divorce

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 16:00

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon is said to have urged him to finalize his acrimonious divorce from Angelina Jolie.

0 Kommentare

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in a war of the roses since 2016. But that is now over: the two finalized their divorce a few days ago.

Girlfriend wanted "closure"
Ines de Ramon, with whom the actor has been in a relationship since the end of 2022, also played a major role in this. As an insider revealed to Page Six, the 32-year-old "influenced" the Hollywood beau to come to an agreement with his ex so that their lives could "move in the right direction".

Ines de Ramon is hoping for a future together with Brad Pitt - without a war of the roses with Angelina Jolie. (Bild: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Ines de Ramon is hoping for a future together with Brad Pitt - without a war of the roses with Angelina Jolie.
(Bild: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

"Ines has persuaded him to finally draw a line in the sand", the insider revealed. Because: "Ines wants a life together - possibly with children in the future - without the log-jam feeling that the eight-year war of the roses brought with it. She has made it clear that, in her opinion, life would be much more pleasant if that were resolved."

"Positive influence" on Pitt
Another close relative also confirmed to the Daily Mail that Ines is a "positive influence" on Brad as she has "a really good perspective on things". "It's sad how it all turned out, but at least it's a step in the right direction," the latter said of the end of the war of the roses.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, just two years after their wedding, and requested sole custody of their six children. A years-long war of the roses followed. The two Hollywood stars have been legally single since 2019.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
