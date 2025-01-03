850 calories a day!
Gottschalk is “starving his way through life”
While the Christmas feast is far from over for some, Thomas Gottschalk is currently on a diet. The entertainer is only allowing himself 850 calories - and revealed the reason why.
In a comfortable jogging suit, the 74-year-old appeared in front of the Christmas tree in a new Instagram clip and wished his fans a happy new year and good luck. And mentioned in passing: "Some people eat too much at this time of year, we just eat too little."
"Starving our way through life"
Together with Karina, he is "starving our way through life on 850 calories", the former "Wetten, dass...?" presenter continued. The reason for the lean diet is simple: "We're on a detox cure."
Detox cures, in which the body is cleansed and detoxified, are nothing new for Gottschalk and his Karina, as he revealed to the "Bild" newspaper.
No "holiday gluttony"
"Karina and I have already undergone several detox cures," he explained. And went on to reveal that this brings a double bonus, especially during the holidays, because: "You avoid the holiday gluttony."
It almost goes without saying that you also lose weight on a detox diet. But for Gottschalk, "losing weight is actually a minor matter", he says.
Not the first detox cure
Gottschalk did not reveal exactly what the cure looks like. But shortly before his "Wetten, dass...?" exit in 2023, the entertainer reported on a detox cure at Lake Lucerne in Switzerland.
Back then, his diet consisted mainly of lots of water and tea. There was also some soup, but hardly any solid food; meat and sugar were generally taboo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
