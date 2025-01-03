Reaction from the FPÖ
Kickl deputy Haimbuchner: “Time wasted in vain”
"This was to be expected from the outset", comments Upper Austrian FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner on the collapse of the government negotiations in Vienna. The deputy of FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl is not sparing with his criticism: "Important time was pointlessly wasted."
Less than two hours after the end of the "Zuckerl" in Vienna, the powerful Freedom Party leader reacts to the current events in Vienna. In Upper Austria, the Blue Party is governing successfully with the People's Party, and Manfred Haimbuchner can also imagine this kind of cooperation in the federal government.
I am very much looking forward to the analysis of the Federal President, whose decisions have contributed to the fact that important time has been stolen from the country.
FPÖ-Oberösterreich-Obmann Manfred Haimbuchner
But: "At the beginning of the year, what was to be expected at the start of the negotiations has now been confirmed. These election losers are not in a position to make the necessary decisions for the future of the country." Haimbuchner does not have a good word to say about the federal ÖVP.
"I look forward to the Federal President's analysis"
The Upper Austrian FPÖ leader and deputy governor continued: "It's good that this spook is over, it's bad that important time has been wasted that could have been put to better use. I am very much looking forward to the analysis of the Federal President, whose decisions have contributed to important time being stolen from the country."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.