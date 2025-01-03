Vorteilswelt
Coalition collapsed

FPÖ blames Nehammer, Doskozil not unhappy

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 11:44

After the NEOS surprisingly declared on Friday morning that they would withdraw from the government negotiations between the black, red and pink parties, the FPÖ has found the culprit for the fiasco. "It's time for your resignation, Mr. (note: Federal Chancellor Karl) Nehammer!" declared FPÖ General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz. In Burgenland, however, they were "not unhappy" about the end of the talks.

The FPÖ explained that Nehammer had been voted out of office by the people on September 29, which he did not accept. "The FPÖ has been warning for months about this political freak of the loser traffic light system based on the German model", Schnedlitz said, adding that Nehammer was only interested in "his own job as chancellor". 

Karl Nehammer (left) should - if the FPÖ has its way - take his hat off after the NEOS pull out of the coalition negotiations. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Karl Nehammer (left) should - if the FPÖ has its way - take his hat off after the NEOS pull out of the coalition negotiations.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Criticism of the Federal President too
The FPÖ politician warned against "further games to form an unstable loser variant" and cited a coalition between the ÖVP and SPÖ as an example. He also criticized the Federal President: "It was Van der Bellen who ignored the will of the people and commissioned the election loser to form a government just so that Nehammer could remain chancellor."

Michael Schnedlitz (Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)
Michael Schnedlitz
(Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)

For the regional party chairman of the FPÖ in Tyrol, it is also time to "take a step back" after Nehammer's "series of defeats". The Upper Austrian FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner was "expecting the collapse of the government negotiations from the outset". "Important time was pointlessly wasted", he criticized

ÖVP blames SPÖ
The ÖVP, on the other hand, sees the behavior of the SPÖ as responsible for the fiasco. "While parts of the Social Democrats have contributed constructively, the backward-looking forces in the SPÖ have gained the upper hand in recent days, resulting in the NEOS withdrawing from the negotiations," explained ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker.

SPÖ: "NEOS not prepared to take responsibility"
Sharp criticism of the NEOS came from SPÖ Federal Managing Director Klaus Seltenheim: "The government negotiations are one size too big for the NEOS. The NEOS are not prepared to take responsibility for Austria. While the SPÖ has worked intensively on real solutions for the benefit of the people, the NEOS, as a 9 percent party, were not prepared to admit that there can be no 100 percent NEOS program".

Klaus Seltenheim (pictured), the SPÖ's federal managing director, sharply criticized the NEOS. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Klaus Seltenheim (pictured), the SPÖ's federal managing director, sharply criticized the NEOS.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

For the SPÖ, it is clear "that the super-rich and large corporations must make a fair contribution - this is a question of justice and economic common sense", emphasized Seltenheim. "It was always clear to us that all parties had to move in order to make an alliance possible".

He rejects the fact that the ÖVP is blaming the SPÖ for the failure. "The NEOS pulled out of the government negotiations, so to blame the SPÖ for this is completely absurd."

Doskozil: No government mandate for the SPÖ
The governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), who has a state election to fight in two weeks' time, is expecting a government of experts and then a new election after the coalition talks have ended. Due to the SPÖ's historically worst performance at the polls in September, he still sees no mandate to govern.

Hans Peter Doskozil is not sad that nothing came of the sweet coalition. (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Hans Peter Doskozil is not sad that nothing came of the sweet coalition.
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

So there should be no flirting with the idea of forming a turquoise-red government with a mandate overhang: "That would be a prank." Doskozil did not assume on Friday that the FPÖ now wants to reorganize the budget with the ÖVP. The Freedom Party would also expect further gains in the event of a new election.

Doskozil "not unhappy" about the failure of the coalition
A government of experts could now bring "calm and reliability" before new elections are held. With regard to the election in Burgenland, Doskozil was "not unhappy" about the failure of the three-party coalition: "I was not a friend of this coalition by nature." Even if the Social Democrats had entered a federal government "for a few ministerial posts and the Vice-Chancellor", this "would certainly not have been an engine for our election", the regional party leader stated.

In Burgenland, on the other hand, there is "stability" in terms of issues and politics and this must be preserved: "As with many crises in the last five years, we will manage to maintain our independent Burgenland path this time too."

The red state governor Peter Kaiser sees things a little differently to his counterpart in Burgenland: "It is of course regrettable that the negotiations with the NEOS have failed. But it was always clear to us that you can't form a government that only works with mass taxes. However, I believe that what has already been negotiated will be supported at a later stage."

ÖVP Governor Wilfried Haslauer finds the "breakdown of the coalition negotiations regrettable in view of the major challenges facing Austria", he explained in a statement. Now it is important to work hard to form a viable government for Austria. "We will have to wait and see how things develop over the next few days," said Haslauer.

Kogler sees "flight from responsibility"
Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler explained that the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS "owe the Austrians answers". The Green emphasized: "They must explain why they have kept the republic waiting for months and then achieved nothing. After sand in the gears and mutual brushing off, we are now seeing a flight from responsibility." Before the next steps are taken, all negotiating parties must explain themselves, Kogler demanded.

