FPÖ blames Nehammer, Doskozil not unhappy

Doskozil "not unhappy" about the failure of the coalition

A government of experts could now bring "calm and reliability" before new elections are held. With regard to the election in Burgenland, Doskozil was "not unhappy" about the failure of the three-party coalition: "I was not a friend of this coalition by nature." Even if the Social Democrats had entered a federal government "for a few ministerial posts and the Vice-Chancellor", this "would certainly not have been an engine for our election", the regional party leader stated.