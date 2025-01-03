That's why the end came
On Friday, the NEOS broke off the negotiations on the turquoise-red-pink "Zuckerl coalition". Party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger explained her reasons for the break-up in the morning. The Turquoise-Red party had repeatedly said "no" to fundamental reforms.
Austria was in a veritable crisis and it was now necessary to think beyond the next election day - a view that Meinl-Reinsinger did not notice among the potential coalition partners. In the end, "no breakthrough" could be achieved by the NEOS on important reform proposals. Meinl-Reisinger literally mentioned pensions and the budget and a lack of willingness to invest in the future.
Austria will have to make savings.
NEOS-Chefin Beate Meinl-Reinsinger
Austria will have to make savings, although the "dimensions surprised us", as the NEOS leader admitted. Meinl-Reisinger saw more power politics in the Turquoise and Red parties. The government negotiations would therefore not be continued.
Meanwhile, there were also strong side blows towards FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who, despite a clear mandate from voters, had not managed to establish a basis of trust (with possible government partners, note). The FPÖ alone had failed here, nobody else was to blame, Meinl-Reisinger emphasized.
The Turkish former chancellor Sebastian Kurz also got his comeuppance. His "cost what it may" system had led Austria into its current crisis situation in the first place.
FPÖ currently at 35.5 percent
The withdrawal from the coalition negotiations comes at the worst possible time, especially for the Chancellor's party. The ÖVP has been in decline since its election defeat at the end of September. Polls recently put the party at just over 20 percent.
Should there be new elections, the FPÖ would make massive gains. In the APA election trend, which takes into account the polls of the last five weeks, the blue party recently stood at 35.5 percent.
