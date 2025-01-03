Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

That's why the end came

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 11:12

On Friday, the NEOS broke off the negotiations on the turquoise-red-pink "Zuckerl coalition". Party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger explained her reasons for the break-up in the morning. The Turquoise-Red party had repeatedly said "no" to fundamental reforms.

0 Kommentare

Austria was in a veritable crisis and it was now necessary to think beyond the next election day - a view that Meinl-Reinsinger did not notice among the potential coalition partners. In the end, "no breakthrough" could be achieved by the NEOS on important reform proposals. Meinl-Reisinger literally mentioned pensions and the budget and a lack of willingness to invest in the future.

Zitat Icon

Austria will have to make savings.

NEOS-Chefin Beate Meinl-Reinsinger

Austria will have to make savings, although the "dimensions surprised us", as the NEOS leader admitted. Meinl-Reisinger saw more power politics in the Turquoise and Red parties. The government negotiations would therefore not be continued.

Meanwhile, there were also strong side blows towards FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who, despite a clear mandate from voters, had not managed to establish a basis of trust (with possible government partners, note). The FPÖ alone had failed here, nobody else was to blame, Meinl-Reisinger emphasized.

The Turkish former chancellor Sebastian Kurz also got his comeuppance. His "cost what it may" system had led Austria into its current crisis situation in the first place.

FPÖ currently at 35.5 percent
The withdrawal from the coalition negotiations comes at the worst possible time, especially for the Chancellor's party. The ÖVP has been in decline since its election defeat at the end of September. Polls recently put the party at just over 20 percent.

Should there be new elections, the FPÖ would make massive gains. In the APA election trend, which takes into account the polls of the last five weeks, the blue party recently stood at 35.5 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Kallinger
Martin Kallinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf