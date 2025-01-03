Tips from experts
AK Tirol warns of phishing emails in the name of ÖGK
E-mails or text messages from the supposed Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) have recently caused some concern. These messages mentioned refunds. This is a brazen scam by fraudsters. The Tyrolean Chamber of Labor (AK) is now giving tips.
According to the AK, extreme caution is required. Fraudulent messages from the supposed ÖGK are currently circulating: Their aim: to obtain account and credit card details. The trick works via a link that victims are supposed to click on. In addition, a short deadline is to be met and shortly afterwards massive consequences are threatened.
However, as many insured persons are waiting for their refunds from the ÖGK, this perfidious trick unfortunately also works time and again.
It is not the first time that this scam has been pulled off by fraudsters under the name of ÖGK. "However, as many insured persons are waiting for their refunds from ÖGK, this perfidious trick unfortunately also works time and time again," explains the AK.
Subject line suggests a scam
The subject line often refers to "outstanding refunds" or a due "annual fee for the e-card". The subject line already contains a lure, e.g. "Your refund of 180.50 euros is waiting for you!" or "Your invoice has been charged twice".
In order to disclose account or credit card details, a link is provided which should be clicked on and a phishing website is then requested to enter the confidential data. You should "act quickly", otherwise you are threatened with massive consequences.
Experts from the AK have tips on how to protect yourself from this scam:
- Don't let yourself be intimidated and driven to act rashly!
- Always react with the utmost caution to requests to disclose account, credit card or other payment information.
- If you receive an e-mail or text message from "ÖGK" referring to an outstanding "refund" and at the same time are asked to click on a link and enter your account or credit card details - delete the e-mail! This is a phishing or smishing attack.
- If you receive a message, apparently from "ÖGK", informing you that an "annual fee" (e.g. "2 euros") is due for your e-card and that you should pay within a short period of time, otherwise there will be serious consequences - delete the e-mail.
- Never click on links or buttons in dubious e-mails or text messages and never disclose your account or credit card details or other secret payment data.
- If you have any doubts because you are actually waiting for a refund, contact the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) directly via their official offices and hotlines.
