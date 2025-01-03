Will it come true?
Kraft honest: “That’s a big wish of mine”
ÖSV eagle Stefan Kraft has declared before the third competition of the Four Hills Tournament that a victory in Innsbruck would mean a lot to him. "It's a big wish of mine to win in this cauldron," says the experienced athlete with motivation. The fact that he has not yet won on this legendary ski jump of all places is a major shortcoming. But his teammates, who are also his biggest rivals, are also looking forward to it.
The Innsbruck Bergisel is set to become the venue for the next gala of the ÖSV ski jumpers on Saturday. Daniel Tschofenig and Co. are not only looking for another victory on their home hill, but also want to bring about a preliminary decision in the Four Hills Tournament. Tschofenig starts the penultimate competition from pole position, last year's Innsbruck winner Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft still have every chance.
The international competition, led by Gregor Deschwanden and Johann Andre Forfang, are already 13.6 and 22.5 points behind Tschofenig respectively. The fact that he has not yet made it onto the podium in his adopted home country is irrelevant for the Carinthian in his current "flow". "In recent years I've been in a slump during the tour, but this year is completely different. The starting position is very good and I really enjoy jumping on the Bergisel," said the Garmisch winner.
Kraft is still chasing the missing Bergisel victory
His first rival, Hörl, is keen for a Dacapo in Innsbruck with a fantastic atmosphere among the 22,500 fans. "I'm really looking forward to it. It's sold out, the cauldron will be raging. Everything is in the green zone, I'm in very good form, which gives me confidence, but of course I also need the necessary luck," said the man from Salzburg.
Kraft, who has won 44 World Cups since his Oberstdorf triumph before the turn of the year, has never won on the Bergisel of all places. "It's often been tricky and not easy here, and I haven't had any luck yet, but I really like the hill," said the 31-year-old. The missing Bergisel success would fit in nicely with his other Austrian successes, Kraft admitted. "It's a big wish of mine to win on the Bergisel, in this cauldron, and with a little bit of luck it's also possible."
The fact that he currently has such strong competition within the team does not throw him off track. "I'm very satisfied and happy with what I've achieved so far. The gap is acceptable. I feel very comfortable in the role because I know I have to step on the gas, I have to attack," said Kraft. His experience as the 2015 tour winner should prove to be a trump card in the pre-programmed game of nerves, Tschofenig and Hörl would have more pressure than him. "It's certainly nice to have an eagle at home, otherwise I'd be a bit more restless. Of course it's been a long time, but I want to be at the top in Bischofshofen once again. I will do everything I can to achieve this, but these two are making it very, very difficult for me."
Fighting on equal terms
Despite the rivalry, the atmosphere in the team is still great. "We get on well and there's a lot of banter. But of course you want to be at the top in the end. We all fight with the same means, no one has an advantage or disadvantage," said Kraft. The fact that foreign competitors sometimes accuse the Austrians of unfair means in relation to the jumpsuits leaves him cold. However, he understands the keen interest in the ÖSV competition clothing, which has always passed all inspections. "We do the same when someone else jumps well. You look at the best, it would be stupid not to do that."
However, the current ÖSV dominance has nothing to do with a material advantage. "The fact that we are so good together is a product of the last three years. We've grown together really well as a team with young and old, with the coaches and the service team, who coordinate everything perfectly with us," said Kraft.
