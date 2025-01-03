This is how much the mega event in the stadium really costs

In 2006, an Austrian celebrated for the first time

In 2006, Stefan Gimpl from Salzburg was crowned the first ever red-white-red "Big Air" World Cup winner. On Carinthian soil of all places. Perhaps with Anna Gasser we will even see the first Carinthian triumph on Carinthian soil? This would then go around the world with live pictures - and garnish the regional added value of between five and eight million euros calculated by the Chamber of Commerce. And probably also satisfy the eternal grumblers.