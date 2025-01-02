Supervisory Board and Management Board: two roles for Remus boss

At the same time, Pierer Mobility also revealed that the Supervisory Board will be restructured. Josef Blazicek resigned from his position as Chairman on Thursday. Stephan Zöchling will take his place on the Supervisory Board. Zöchling is the head of sports exhaust system specialist Remus, also bought the remaining assets of the former Sberbank in Vienna and has experience in restructuring in the automotive sector. At Pierer Industrie AG, which in turn includes Pierer Mobility AG, Zöchling has now even joined the Management Board together with Pierer Mobility AG and KTM AG Co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister, from which Friedrich Roithner has resigned.