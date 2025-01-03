Rauchenmühle quarter
The kings came to the estate with llamas
Locked doors in blocks of flats have led the Mülln parish to turn door-to-door carol singing into an animal-based event in large housing estates. The custom for the good can also be done differently.
When the carol singers ring the doorbell, no door usually remains closed. Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar are currently on the move, symbolically announcing the arrival of Jesus Christ. Originally equipped with the three gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, today it is the symbols that count: Atmospheric songs, sensual sayings and the feeling of togetherness.
A cycle of giving, as Mülln parish priest Josef Pletzer explains: "The children bring gifts and bless the houses. And they collect gifts so that people in need can be helped."
Together as carol singers for over ten years
However, the Mülln parish has given up going door-to-door with the carol singers in large settlements. According to Father Pletzer, the children in the blocks of flats are too often faced with locked gates.
But the tradition of doing good can be done differently: the carol singers have been meeting at Inge-Morath-Platz for many years, and since last year also at Marie-Andeßner-Platz in the Rauchenmühle district. This was the case yesterday, Thursday. Rosa Wiesinger as star bearer, her brother Martin, Eva-Maria Stadlbauer and Felix David have been out and about together as carol singers for more than ten years.
"We don't have camels here."
A heartfelt highlight at the settlement stations: The kings are accompanied by the llamas Nathan, Conny and Figaro. Parish secretary Sabine Rothauer explains how this thoroughly unusual ritual came about: "It was the idea of our former pastoral assistant Dominik Elmer." The animals symbolize the fact that the three wise men from the Orient rode camels. Rothauer laughs: "We don't have camels - so they became llamas."
The animals are from Piding and are very headstrong. However, they were happy to put up with being stroked by the children afterwards.
