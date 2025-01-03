Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rauchenmühle quarter

The kings came to the estate with llamas

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 10:30

Locked doors in blocks of flats have led the Mülln parish to turn door-to-door carol singing into an animal-based event in large housing estates. The custom for the good can also be done differently.

0 Kommentare
Caspar, Melchior, Balthasar and the star bearer arrived on the llamas Nathan, Figaro and Conny instead of camels. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Caspar, Melchior, Balthasar and the star bearer arrived on the llamas Nathan, Figaro and Conny instead of camels.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

When the carol singers ring the doorbell, no door usually remains closed. Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar are currently on the move, symbolically announcing the arrival of Jesus Christ. Originally equipped with the three gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, today it is the symbols that count: Atmospheric songs, sensual sayings and the feeling of togetherness.

Father Josef Pletzer and parish assistant Sabine Rothauer. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Father Josef Pletzer and parish assistant Sabine Rothauer.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

A cycle of giving, as Mülln parish priest Josef Pletzer explains: "The children bring gifts and bless the houses. And they collect gifts so that people in need can be helped."

Together as carol singers for over ten years
However, the Mülln parish has given up going door-to-door with the carol singers in large settlements. According to Father Pletzer, the children in the blocks of flats are too often faced with locked gates.

But the tradition of doing good can be done differently: the carol singers have been meeting at Inge-Morath-Platz for many years, and since last year also at Marie-Andeßner-Platz in the Rauchenmühle district. This was the case yesterday, Thursday. Rosa Wiesinger as star bearer, her brother Martin, Eva-Maria Stadlbauer and Felix David have been out and about together as carol singers for more than ten years.

Claudia Schönegger and Christian Reisinger gave out the gifts. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Claudia Schönegger and Christian Reisinger gave out the gifts.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Maria and Simon Steinböck provided the musical accompaniment. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Maria and Simon Steinböck provided the musical accompaniment.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

"We don't have camels here."
A heartfelt highlight at the settlement stations: The kings are accompanied by the llamas Nathan, Conny and Figaro. Parish secretary Sabine Rothauer explains how this thoroughly unusual ritual came about: "It was the idea of our former pastoral assistant Dominik Elmer." The animals symbolize the fact that the three wise men from the Orient rode camels. Rothauer laughs: "We don't have camels - so they became llamas."

Lara and Carolina led the llamas Figaro and Conny. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Lara and Carolina led the llamas Figaro and Conny.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
A well-coordinated team: owner's daughter Carolina with llama Conny. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
A well-coordinated team: owner's daughter Carolina with llama Conny.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The animals are from Piding and are very headstrong. However, they were happy to put up with being stroked by the children afterwards.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf