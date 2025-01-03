The kings came to the estate with llamas

But the tradition of doing good can be done differently: the carol singers have been meeting at Inge-Morath-Platz for many years, and since last year also at Marie-Andeßner-Platz in the Rauchenmühle district. This was the case yesterday, Thursday. Rosa Wiesinger as star bearer, her brother Martin, Eva-Maria Stadlbauer and Felix David have been out and about together as carol singers for more than ten years.