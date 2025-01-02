Piece of meteorite lands on the roof of a house in Haag

Neighbors were informed

The first pieces of the meteorite were found in the Mostviertel region at the beginning of November. The head of the mineral collection at the Natural History Museum (NHM) Vienna, Vera Hammer, together with impact researcher Ludovic Ferrière, set about informing local residents in the area. They found what they were looking for at the third on-site meeting. The stone weighs 28.61 grams and is a so-called hammerstone.



Here you can see a picture of the fireball.