Rare phenomenon
Piece of meteorite lands on the roof of a house in Haag
A meteorite fragment has now been recovered in Haag, Lower Austria. It had landed on the roof of a detached house. Experts had already discovered the first pieces of the meteorite in the Mostviertel region in November. Such finds are extremely rare in Austria.
The new find is the original fragment, the pieces of which landed on the roof of the Westermayr family's house. The cosmic visitor was then hurled onto the asphalt driveway, where it broke into several very small pieces.
The family discovered the small chunks shortly after the fireball, which was visible over Lower Austria at around 9.30 p.m. on October 24, 2024. They had not observed the fireball themselves and had not connected the two events. Eventually, however, numerous meteorite collectors came to the area to search. Czech experts had quickly narrowed down the search corridor after the fall of the "Hague meteorite" in the fall.
Neighbors were informed
The first pieces of the meteorite were found in the Mostviertel region at the beginning of November. The head of the mineral collection at the Natural History Museum (NHM) Vienna, Vera Hammer, together with impact researcher Ludovic Ferrière, set about informing local residents in the area. They found what they were looking for at the third on-site meeting. The stone weighs 28.61 grams and is a so-called hammerstone.
Here you can see a picture of the fireball.
A meteorite must hit a structure built by humans during its impact. In this case, the hammerstone has a reddish spot from contact with the roof tiles.
Austria's first hammerstone
It is the first of its kind in Austria. "It's quite a sensation," said Vera Hammer. It is not yet clear what will happen to the fragments. Initial examinations will be carried out at the Natural History Museum. There are a few possibilities, said the finders. In any case, the hammerstone will remain in Austria.
According to the experts, there could be other fragments in the area. The original asteroid - such a body only becomes a meteorite when it enters the atmosphere - could have had a diameter "slightly smaller than a soccer" before it entered the atmosphere, said Ferrière.
The mayor of The Hague, Lukas Michlmayr (ÖVP), announced that the finders would be invited to dinner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
