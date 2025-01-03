Too thin ice on the lake: underestimated danger to life

Calm and speed are paramount

Because if you collapse, every minute counts: "Depending on a person's constitution, they can last five to ten minutes in cold water." Nevertheless, calm is required: "You should try to bring your hands to the edge of the ice." If the ice is thick enough, you might be able to pull yourself up, otherwise you can at least prevent yourself from sinking. "And helpers must proceed sensibly: Crawl on your stomach or help with a long branch or a ladder. And, of course, call the emergency services immediately."