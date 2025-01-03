Vorteilswelt
What to watch out for

Too thin ice on the lake: underestimated danger to life

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 07:00

Many bodies of water in Tyrol are already frozen over, and daredevils have already ventured onto the ice. According to the water rescue service, however, it is still too early for this: it has not been cold long enough for it to be safe to walk on. The expert gives tips on what to do now. 

It crackles and crunches, the snow glistens, the ice shines seductively. Frozen lakes in Tyrol have been attracting the first athletes onto the ice for a few days now. But appearances are deceptive: "In our experience, the ice is still too thin," warns Michael Stock, Head of Tyrolean Water Rescue, "especially when the sun is shining on it - even in cold temperatures - you can easily break in."

Wait until officially approved
It hasn't been really cold long enough yet. "The colder it is, the quicker the ice is thick enough." For a frozen body of water to be able to support people, it must be at least 15 to 20 centimetres thick. However, it is almost impossible for laypeople to determine this without drilling through the ice. Many lakes are officially open for ice skating. "You should always pay attention to the relevant signs."

Anyone who steps onto a lake should listen: "If it starts to crackle, you should leave the ice," explains Stock, "to do this, lie flat on your stomach to distribute your weight." The water rescuer also appeals to people never to step onto an icy surface alone: "If no one is around, no one can help."

Calm and speed are paramount
Because if you collapse, every minute counts: "Depending on a person's constitution, they can last five to ten minutes in cold water." Nevertheless, calm is required: "You should try to bring your hands to the edge of the ice." If the ice is thick enough, you might be able to pull yourself up, otherwise you can at least prevent yourself from sinking. "And helpers must proceed sensibly: Crawl on your stomach or help with a long branch or a ladder. And, of course, call the emergency services immediately."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
