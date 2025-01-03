Caution with children
Antibiotics often the wrong choice for treatment
Antibiotics are the most important weapons against bacteria. However, doctors at Innsbruck Children's Hospital are now sounding the alarm and focusing on education. Because antibiotics are often used incorrectly.
Antibiotics appear to be an all-purpose remedy for all diseases. However, appearances are deceptive. In an information letter, the Tirol Clinics would like to draw attention to the correct use of the medication, as incorrect use can have consequences.
No benefit for viruses
Before considering the use of antibiotics, it is important to determine whether the illness is bacterial or viral. Antibiotic drugs can only fight bacterial diseases; they are of no use for viruses. If antibiotics are used incorrectly, they can also cause harm. For example, bacteria can develop resistance through improper use.
This means that drugs are no longer effective against diseases caused by resistant bacteria. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this resistance is constantly increasing, which poses a threat to global health.
Antibiotics only help with bacterial infections. Common illnesses in children, such as colds, flu, vomiting or diarrhea, are often caused by viruses.
As a result, the doctors at the children's hospital now want to raise awareness of the dangers. "We want to help all children as quickly as possible," emphasizes Jörn Schönlaub, senior consultant in the emergency outpatient department at the children's hospital, "I understand parents who ask for antibiotics. But they are not a panacea."
Do not change the duration of intake yourself
It is particularly important to follow the prescription exactly when taking antibiotics. Under no circumstances should the duration of intake be changed independently. If in doubt, it is better to ask the doctor again.
