Tobogganing fun with risk: 2,200 injuries per year

Around eight percent of accident victims suffer head injuries - that's around 176 people per year. Craniocerebral trauma can be particularly serious among head injuries, which is why wearing a helmet is especially advisable. "Helmets are a very simple and effective protective measure when tobogganing. Even a collision with an obstacle at ten km/h can lead to serious injuries - especially head injuries - in children," emphasized Johanna Trauner-Karner, Head of Sports and Leisure Safety at the KFV.