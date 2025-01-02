ÖSV talent gets another chance in Slovenia

In a promising position

After the race in Kranjska Gora, the head skier will definitely be heading back to the European Cup. "That's still my main focus this winter," confirms the reigning junior downhill world champion, who took her first European Cup victory in the giant slalom in Hippach in December and then also caused a sensation with top 6 results in the downhill and super-G. After the first quarter of the season - nine of 36 races have been raced - Vici is in second place in the overall standings with 268 points, just 89 points behind Switzerland's Janine Schmitt. "As I raced my last EC race to date on December 13 and the next event is not until January 10, the World Cup starts fit in perfectly," says Olivier happily. "I'm grateful to be able to have this experience. It's the only way I can continue to develop."