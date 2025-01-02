Higher surplus
First half of the year: bright spots despite decline in exports
Although Carinthian exports fell in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, the foreign trade surplus increased. China is already in second place for exports.
After a record year in 2023, Carinthia's exports fell by almost five percent in the first half of 2024. 4.73 billion euros is still an impressive sum. The decline in imports was even greater at minus 9.2 percent. This leaves our province with a surplus of 769 million euros. "However, Carinthia is still one of Austria's leading export regions," emphasizes WK President Jürgen Mandl. "Our broad-based export industry is a guarantee for economic stability."
Our export industry has once again proven how resilient it is despite difficult conditions. The foreign trade surplus could even be expanded as an important pillar of prosperity for our federal state.
Jürgen Mandl, Präsident Wirtschaftskammer Kärnten
Bild: © alexanderzagorz
This is also where the state's export offensive comes in. "As a globally networked business location, our province is not immune to the effects of international crises and the economic slowdown," explains Sebastian Schuschnig, Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs. "We will work with the business community to develop an export package for the coming years. The main aim is to strengthen the diversification of markets."
The most important trading partner is and remains Germany with 1.37 billion euros, followed by China, which has already pushed Italy into third place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
