Police against supporters
Arrest of South Korea’s president blocked
Following the order to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol in South Korea, numerous of his supporters have blocked access to his official residence. The police violently broke up a blockade of around 30 supporters, as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. They had previously broken through a barrier near the president's residence.
According to Yonhap, Yoon had said in a message to his followers on New Year's Day that internal and external forces were violating South Korea's sovereignty and that the East Asian country was in danger. "I will fight with you to the end to protect the country," he said. On Thursday, numerous people demonstrated in front of the official residence, as was shown on South Korean television.
Missed summonses
Yoon is being investigated after he briefly declared martial law almost a month ago in a budget dispute with the opposition. Parliament later voted to impeach him. The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing this decision.
Because Yoon had missed three summonses from the Corruption Investigation Bureau, a court granted a request for his arrest on Tuesday. The prosecution's charges include sedition and abuse of power. Yoon's defense lawyers filed for an injunction against the order, calling it "illegal," according to Yonhap.
South Korea slides into a serious national crisis
This makes Yoon the first South Korean president to be threatened with arrest during his term in office. The order would expire on Monday, according to Yonhap. Following an arrest, investigators would have 48 hours to question Yoon and decide whether to apply for an arrest warrant or release the 64-year-old.
South Korea is in the midst of a serious national crisis. For the time being, the former Finance Minister and Vice Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok is in charge of state affairs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
