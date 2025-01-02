Arabic is spoken in German support classes

Family reunification in the classroom

The figures speak for themselves: of the around 19,700 children and young people who have been classified as "exceptional" - because their German language skills are not sufficient for regular lessons - a third speak Arabic as their first language. Among school starters, the proportion is 26 percent. The reason for this is family reunification, which resulted in around 300 new Syrian children arriving at Vienna's schools every month for a year and a half. These figures have only calmed down again in recent months. This is the result of a recent evaluation by the Department of Education.

Many of these children have spent years in Turkish refugee camps, often without any school experience. In order to meet these special needs, Vienna created so-called orientation classes in the spring. There, the children learn the basics of the German language within two months - supported by teachers who speak both German as a second language and the children's mother tongue. At the same time, the parents receive an introduction to the Austrian school system.