Lots of speculation
KTM
Which investors are joining KTM? Will former Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton get on board the Mattighofen-based company's MotoGP project? The mega-bankruptcy of the motorcycle manufacturer from Upper Austria is heating up the rumor mill. There is also speculation about further bankruptcies in the group of companies. An IT company from the KTM environment is likely to become insolvent on Friday.
Debts in the billions; a future only if investors inject fresh money; 250 employees already laid off and more to follow; necessary savings and restructuring measures, which also ensure that companies from the group slip into insolvency - the mega-bankruptcy of KTM is spreading far and wide and is also fuelling the rumor mill.
Mateschitz joins Rosenbauer with Pierer and RLB OÖ
Even before KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH filed for bankruptcy, Mark Mateschitz had been rumored to be the savior. There had been speculation surrounding the Red Bull heir that he would inject money in order to achieve an out-of-court restructuring. KTM finally denied the rumors about Mateschitz, but he will continue to join KTM owner Stefan Pierer and two companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich as the Robau consortium at Rosenbauer, where he will also acquire a majority stake. However, the deal is still awaiting official approval.
And what's going on between Lewis Hamilton and KTM? The former Formula 1 world champion, who left the Mercedes racing team at the end of the season, had already wanted to join a Ducati MotoGP team. But that never came to fruition. Now a door seems to be opening again for the Upper Austrians. Talks have been confirmed.
Red Bull is also an integral part of racing
The fact is that due to the financial difficulties at KTM, everything is being questioned and consultants are even suggesting an exit from MotoGP, which is not possible until the end of 2026 without a penalty. The development work on the racing motorcycles is to be significantly scaled back in any case, it is said. But if someone like Hamilton were to contribute money, things would look very different again. Incidentally, Red Bull has a very close connection to KTM when it comes to racing.
VMG Metall slipped into bankruptcy on December 13th
While speculation is still rife about the courtship of Lewis Hamilton, it seems certain that on Friday, January 3, at least one other company from the KTM environment will slide into insolvency. It is likely to be an IT company. On December 13, bankruptcy proceedings were opened for Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei GmbH, or VMG Metall for short. The aluminum processor is a 100% subsidiary of KTM Components GmbH.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.