Red Bull is also an integral part of racing

The fact is that due to the financial difficulties at KTM, everything is being questioned and consultants are even suggesting an exit from MotoGP, which is not possible until the end of 2026 without a penalty. The development work on the racing motorcycles is to be significantly scaled back in any case, it is said. But if someone like Hamilton were to contribute money, things would look very different again. Incidentally, Red Bull has a very close connection to KTM when it comes to racing.