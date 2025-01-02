IV boss: “No longer participating in global growth”

"Unfortunately", the ÖVP proposals for labor market reform - keyword: degressive unemployment benefit model, which is to fall below 55 percent of the final salary after previously being slightly higher than before in order to create incentives to work - have so far been prevented by the Greens in the turquoise or black-green government, says Knill. Under no circumstances should the system become more expensive, as demanded by the trade union. The proportion of part-time work should also be reduced and more people should work full-time, Knill emphasized. Incentives are needed for this, as well as for working more overtime.