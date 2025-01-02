ÖSV downhill racer made her “comeback” at Christmas

Between hope and fear

Schöpf slipped during super-G training on the penultimate day of the Chile camp - harmlessly at first glance. "But I quickly felt that my left knee was unstable," recalls the Atomic skier, who assumes that she only injured herself when she slid after the fall. "As there was no major swelling, the pain was limited and an initial medical check didn't produce a clear diagnosis, there was secretly hope that the injury might not be quite so bad after all."

A hope that quickly vanished into thin air back home, however. "The cruciate ligament and outer meniscus were torn and the cartilage was damaged," explains "Emy", who was operated on in Hochrum by knee expert Christian Fink. "After that, I was at home for two weeks before the first two weeks of rehab in the Gastein Valley."